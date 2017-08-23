A sweet treat always tastes better when you put it together yourself and when you know it's not going to wreck your fitness.
Luckily for you, the combination of minimal leg work and maximum flavor is what this apple pie parfait recipe is all about.
Nutrition (per serving)
220 calories; 1.5g fat; 39g carbohydrates; 5g fiber; 28g sugar; 14g protein
Ingredients
1 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp cinnamon
8 oz plain non-fat Greek-style yogurt
2 medium apples, sliced
¼ cup KIND Snacks Maple Walnut Clusters with Chia & Quinoa
How to make it
Combine maple syrup with cinnamon and Greek yogurt. Divide among two serving dishes.
Top each with sliced apples and KIND Snacks Maple Walnut Clusters with Chia & Quinoa.