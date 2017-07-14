These apple-and-beef burgers are brimming with spice and flavor. It's a combination that'll bring out the kid in everyone.
Recipe and photo courtesy Danielle Cushing, RD @ My Bottomless Boyfriend
In a large bowl, using your hands, mix together all ingredients for the patties. Measure out 2 ounces of beef for each burger and shape into a patty, about 2-inches wide and about ½-inch thick.
Cook burgers over medium heat about two minutes per side, or until pink in the middle. When you flip the burgers, top the cooked side with sliced brie.
To assemble the burgers, top the bottom of the buns with two thin slices of apple, 2-3 leaves of spinach, and cooked burger patty.