Servings
18
Cook Time
5
Prep Time
5

These apple-and-beef burgers are brimming with spice and flavor. It's a combination that'll bring out the kid in everyone.

Recipe and photo courtesy Danielle Cushing, RD @ My Bottomless Boyfriend

Makes 18 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
5
Ingredients 
2 pounds lean ground beef (try 95% lean)
¼ cup + 2 tablespoons applesauce
¼ cup + 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
1 tbsp onion soup mix
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp chipotle chile pepper (may substitute chili powder)
18 1x1-inch slices of brie
18 Sweet Dinner Rolls or slider buns
2 apples, sliced very thin
1 bag spinach
How to make it 

In a large bowl, using your hands, mix together all ingredients for the patties. Measure out 2 ounces of beef for each burger and shape into a patty, about 2-inches wide and about ½-inch thick.

Cook burgers over medium heat about two minutes per side, or until pink in the middle. When you flip the burgers, top the cooked side with sliced brie.

 To assemble the burgers, top the bottom of the buns with two thin slices of apple, 2-3 leaves of spinach, and cooked burger patty.