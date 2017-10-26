First things first: All you need to pull off the comfort-food staple that is an egg-topped burger is a great cut of beef and a bun that’s not too sweet. Then grill or fry your burger, and top it off with a fried egg and a funkier cheese.

"I think the gooeyness of Gruyère is a solid match for a runny yolk," says Ken Addington, executive chef at Brooklyn’s Five Leaves restaurant. But for a truly authentic dish, try Addington’s Five Leaves Burger, an Aussie-style version (after all, the Australians launched the egg-on-burger craze in the first place). "The Aussies call it a burger with ‘the lot,' which includes beet, pineapple, a fried egg, and sweet chili sauce," says Addington, who likes his eggs sunny-side up—the runnier the yolk, the better. "As soon as the bun goes on, the yolk is all over the place. It’s a fun mess."

Addington suggests starting with a medium-heat flame and cooking a fried egg more slowly than you would normally, to avoid browning. The goal is to get the white cooked solid while keeping the yolk runny.