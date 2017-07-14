This citrusy, colorful chicken burger is the perfect healthy lunch.
It takes little time to make and is bursting with flavor.
Recipe and photo courtesy Megan Brooks @ Sassy Eats
Ingredients
½ pound ground chicken
½ avocado
1 small clove garlic, minced
Kosher salt and pepper - heavy pinch of each
¼ lime, juiced
½ jalapeño, seeded and chopped (optional for spice)
For garnish: lemon aioli (a little lemon and mayo with a pinch of salt), red onion, lettuce, tomato and whole wheat buns
How to make it
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat, spray with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, combine avocado, garlic, salt, pepper, lime, and jalapeño.
Split chicken meat in half. Using your hands, mix chicken burger meat with avocado mixture. Form into patties.
Grill each patty for about 7-8 minutes on each side, until cooked thoroughly.