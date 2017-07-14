Ingredients

½ pound ground chicken

½ avocado

1 small clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt and pepper - heavy pinch of each

¼ lime, juiced

½ jalapeño, seeded and chopped (optional for spice)

For garnish: lemon aioli (a little lemon and mayo with a pinch of salt), red onion, lettuce, tomato and whole wheat buns