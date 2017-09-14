Turkey is another source of lean protein you'll want to take advantage of, and it doesn't hurt that it makes for a surprisingly good burger. So, if you've overdone it on the red meat this week, try these turkey burgers instead.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Dana Angelo White M.S., R.D., A.T.C. at Dana White Nutrition.
Preheat outdoor grill or grill pan to medium-high.
In a large bowl combine turkey, bacon, pesto, panko, salt, and pepper; mix gently with a fork. With clean hands, form into 4 burgers.
Place burgers on grill or grill pan. Cook burgers for 6-7 minutes per side or until cooked through.
While burgers are cooking, make the yogurt sauce. In a bowl, mix yogurt, Sriracha, relish, salt, and pepper until well-combined.
Serve burgers in whole wheat buns, top with Sriracha-yogurt sauce and any other desired toppings.