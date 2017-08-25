When it comes to tailgating, there's one essential component that is sadly all-too-easy to forget: the sides. If you want to make sure your guests have a party they won't soon forget, make sure to make our take on a classic side, baked beans, inspired by the Superbowl staples the New England Patriots. Our recipe has bacon, green chiles, and dark beer to give a typically one-note dish a complex flavor profile.

And yes, drinking the second half of the beer bottle is vital to the recipe.

Per serving:

Calories: 369; protein: 23g; carbs: 22g; fat: 20g