When it comes to tailgating, there's one essential component that is sadly all-too-easy to forget: the sides. If you want to make sure your guests have a party they won't soon forget, make sure to make our take on a classic side, baked beans, inspired by the Superbowl staples the New England Patriots. Our recipe has bacon, green chiles, and dark beer to give a typically one-note dish a complex flavor profile.
And yes, drinking the second half of the beer bottle is vital to the recipe.
Per serving:
Calories: 369; protein: 23g; carbs: 22g; fat: 20g
Heat a large saucepot over a charcoal grill.
Add bacon. Once it renders its fat, add onions and cook until soft and lightly colored.
Pour Dr. Pepper into the pot, and let it reduce by half. Add beans, tomatoes, and chiles and, stir well.
Pour in half the beer, and drink the other half while the beans cook. Continue to cook over a low flame until thick and aromatic, about 45 minutes.