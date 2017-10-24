Compared with regular fries, sweet potato fries appear to be much healthier. But except for sweet potatoes’ extra vitamin C, A, and lower glycemic rating, the two are nutritionally very similar.
So for the healthiest cooking option, always bake instead of fry—you’ll cut fat by at least 50% and reduce calories by a third.
Ingredients
4 medium-size sweet potatoes
3 Tbsp olive oil
Whites of 3 eggs
Sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, to taste
1 cup low-fat sour cream (optional)
How to make it
Cut sweet potatoes into wedges.
Brush with egg whites and sprinkle with sea salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.
For extra punch drizzle with low-fat sour cream, and top with chives.