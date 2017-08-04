It’s always important to keep food safety in mind when handling chicken. For example, when barbecuing chicken, make sure to use separate dishes for raw and cooked chicken. Also, keep a meat thermometer handy so you can check that your chicken is done. Studies have found that checking the color of poultry or meat is not as accurate using a thermometer.
Nutrition (per 3 oz chicken breast, seasoned without salt)
Calories: 108; Total Fat: 2 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 19 grams; Carbohydrates: 1 gram; Sugars: 0 grams; Fiber: 1 gram; Cholesterol: 62 milligrams; Sodium: 44 milligrams
Recipe and photo provided by Elizabeth Shaw, M.S., R.D., a San Diego-based consultant dietitian and community educator at Shaw Simple Swaps.
Mix spices in a bag. Coat each chicken breast tender in the spice mix.
Heat over BBQ grill on low until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Farenheit.
Serve or refrigerate in Tupperware with secure lid for up to 4 days.