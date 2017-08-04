It’s always important to keep food safety in mind when handling chicken. For example, when barbecuing chicken, make sure to use separate dishes for raw and cooked chicken. Also, keep a meat thermometer handy so you can check that your chicken is done. Studies have found that checking the color of poultry or meat is not as accurate using a thermometer.

Nutrition (per 3 oz chicken breast, seasoned without salt)

Calories: 108; Total Fat: 2 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 19 grams; Carbohydrates: 1 gram; Sugars: 0 grams; Fiber: 1 gram; Cholesterol: 62 milligrams; Sodium: 44 milligrams

Recipe and photo provided by Elizabeth Shaw, M.S., R.D., a San Diego-based consultant dietitian and community educator at Shaw Simple Swaps.