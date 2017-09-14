Servings
This chili packs as much protein as it does flavor thanks to the beef, beans, and combination of spices. And if you're looking to heat things up a bit, feel free to add a dash or two of cayenne pepper.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Jamila René Lepore, M.S., R.D.N. at No Nonsense Nutritionist.

Makes 5 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
15
Ingredients 
Oil spray
1 1/4 lb extra-lean ground beef
2 cans black beans
1 sweet onion, chopped
2 tsp chili powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/8-1/4 tsp cayenne (depending on your spice preference)
1 Tbsp unsweetened dark cocoa powder
1 cup light low-sodium broth
2 orange bell peppers, sliced
How to make it 

Heat a large pot to medium high, and lightly mist with oil.

Add onion and sauté until it starts to soften, about 2-3 minutes. Add meat, and cook until browned and heated through.

Meanwhile, puree 1 can of beans, and then add both cans to the pot.

Add spices, cocoa, and broth. Stir to combine.

Cover with lid. Bring to boil, and reduce to simmer for 1 hour.

Place sliced peppers on a foil-lined sheet pan, and broil on low for 5-10 minutes or until softened and lightly charred.

Serve chili in bowls, and top with orange peppers.