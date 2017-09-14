This chili packs as much protein as it does flavor thanks to the beef, beans, and combination of spices. And if you're looking to heat things up a bit, feel free to add a dash or two of cayenne pepper.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Jamila René Lepore, M.S., R.D.N. at No Nonsense Nutritionist.
Heat a large pot to medium high, and lightly mist with oil.
Add onion and sauté until it starts to soften, about 2-3 minutes. Add meat, and cook until browned and heated through.
Meanwhile, puree 1 can of beans, and then add both cans to the pot.
Add spices, cocoa, and broth. Stir to combine.
Cover with lid. Bring to boil, and reduce to simmer for 1 hour.
Place sliced peppers on a foil-lined sheet pan, and broil on low for 5-10 minutes or until softened and lightly charred.
Serve chili in bowls, and top with orange peppers.