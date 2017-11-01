This healthy take on a Chinese classic is perfect for battling the bulge without going hungry. Sulforaphanes, compounds found in broccoli, can reduce inflammation and ward off obesity. Flank steak’s lean protein cleanly fuels your muscles without adding to your waistline.

Top this dish off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds—they pack lots of minerals plus fibers called lignans, which can lower cholesterol and protect the liver.

Nutrition (per serving):

Calories: 451; protein: 52g; carbs: 19g; fat: 18