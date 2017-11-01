This healthy take on a Chinese classic is perfect for battling the bulge without going hungry. Sulforaphanes, compounds found in broccoli, can reduce inflammation and ward off obesity. Flank steak’s lean protein cleanly fuels your muscles without adding to your waistline.
Top this dish off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds—they pack lots of minerals plus fibers called lignans, which can lower cholesterol and protect the liver.
Nutrition (per serving):
Calories: 451; protein: 52g; carbs: 19g; fat: 18
Marinate steak in tamari, honey, and vinegar for at least 1 hour, and up to 24 hours.
Heat a 14" skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and ginger; cook for 30 seconds. Add garlic, and stir until it begins to toast.
Add steak to skillet over high heat. Stir until moisture evaporates and meat develops a dark brown, caramelized coating. Transfer to a plate, and set aside.
Add a little more olive oil to skillet, then add onion, bell pepper, and broccoli. Stir-fry until crisp and colorful, about 5 minutes.
Add steak back to skillet, and toss with the vegetables. Sprinkle on seeds.