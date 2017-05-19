This Moroccan stew is first cooked on the stovetop and then baked for several hours, making a cast-iron pot or Dutch oven perfect for this recipe. The delicious spices meld together with the butternut squash and beef sirloin.
Serve over cooked quinoa or brown rice.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 399; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 46g; carbohydrates: 41g; sugar: 11g; fiber: 9g; cholesterol: 100mg; sodium: 594mg.
Recipe by Allison Schaaf, M.S., R.D., L.D., of Prep Dish. Photo by Davida Kugelmass of The Healthy Maven.
Pre-heat oven to 325°F.
Whisk together turmeric, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, and salt. Rub spices into beef cubes.
Slice onion into long strips.
In a large oven-proof pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat on stovetop. Add yellow onion slices and spiced beef cubes. Sauté for 3-4 minutes.
Add dried apricots, tomato puree, and water. Cover and place in oven for about 1½ hours.
Add butternut squash and chickpeas.
Cover and bake another 1-2 hours.