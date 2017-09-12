Stir fries are the perfect way to minimize food waste in your house. So if you have some extra vegetables lying around, toss them into this delicious Asian-inspired dish so they don't spoil.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 285; total fat: 7g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 18g; carbohydrates: 40g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 111mg; sodium: 428mg
Recipe and photo by Christy Brissette, M.S.C., R.D. of 80 Twenty Nutrition.
Heat half of the oil in a large frying pan over low heat. Add the grated or minced garlic and ginger, and stir until the garlic starts to brown. Set aside. Add the brisket, and turn the heat up to medium.
Add more oil to the pan, and add the brisket. Turn up the heat to high, and char the brisket on all sides. Meanwhile, put the noodles in a boil, and cover with boiling water. Soak for 10 minutes. Rinse with cold water, and drain.
Add the noodles, cabbage, edamame, peas, and bean sprouts to the pan, and season with tamari or soy sauce. Make a well on the side of the pan for the eggs. Sauté until the peas are defrosted and the cabbage starts to wilt (about 2 minutes). Add the cooked garlic and ginger.
Serve the noodles with scallions, lime wedges, and hot sauce.