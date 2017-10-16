Servings
1
Cook Time
2
Prep Time
5

This power toast is ready in less than seven minutes, and provides a whopping 21g of protein. The only cooking you'll need to do? Toast the bread.

Avocados are a nutritional powerhouse with more than 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, while the cottage cheese provides a nice combination of protein and carbohydrates. Combining these two foods really helps create a nutrient-packed, muscle-building breakfast.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 381; total fat: 18g; protein: 21g; carbohydrates: 39g; sodium: 659mg

Recipe and photo by Kati Mora, M.S., R.D. of Around the Plate.

Ingredients 
2 slices 100% whole wheat bread
1 avocado
½ cup low fat cottage cheese
1 Tbsp lemon juice
6 red pepper strips (approximately 1/4 of a red pepper)
4 sprigs cilantro
Salt and pepper
How to make it 

In a food processor, combine avocado, lemon juice, and cottage cheese. Mix until smooth.

Toast bread. Top with a few heaping spoonfuls of avocado mixture.

Align red peppers on top of toast.

Sprinkle with cilantro, salt, and pepper. Serve.