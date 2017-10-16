Toss the ingredients of this muesli in a bowl the night before and refrigerate. The next morning, top the muesli with fresh, seasonal fruit.
Yes, it really is that simple to make a muscle-building breakfast.
Nutrition (per serving, with low-fat milk and walnuts)
Calories: 244; total fat: 11g; protein: 10g; carbohydrates: 29.6g; fiber: 5.4g; sodium: 52mg
Recipe adapted from Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super-Healthy by Layne Lieberman, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
In a large bowl, prepare the muesli: mix oats, milk, and yogurt; cover, and refrigerate overnight.
The next morning, in a medium bowl, combine orange, strawberries, banana, and apple. Sprinkle with lemon juice.
Top muesli with fruit mixture, sprinkle with optional walnuts, and serve.