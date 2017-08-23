Assemble this ultra-healthy taco dip in as long as it takes to get through a round of commercials during a football game.
For an added boost of nutrition, use baked black bean chips instead of your average fried tortilla chips.
Nutrition (per serving)
210 calories; 4.5g fat; 37g carbohydrates; 6g fiber; 4g sugar; 8g protein
Ingredients
1 (14.5-oz) can low-fat vegetarian refried black beans
½ cup chopped sweet onion
½ cup chopped tomato
½ cup chopped sweet pepper
½ cup chopped avocado
6 oz baked spicy black bean chips
How to make it
Place refried black beans in a serving dish, and top with chopped vegetables.
Serve with baked black bean chips.