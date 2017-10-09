Each of these burgers contains 11g of protein. Dried black beans can be prepared several days in advance and stored in about an inch of the cooking liquid in the refrigerator. If you’re following a gluten-free diet, replace the breadcrumbs with cooked quinoa and enjoy over a bed of greens.
Nutrition (per serving, without bun)
Calories: 249; total fat: 7g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 37g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 250mg
Recipe and photo by Mandy Unanski Enright, M.S., R.D.N., R.Y.T. of Nutrition Nuptials.
Drain, but do not rinse, the canned black beans (or drain the cooked black beans reserving ¼ cup liquid). Place them in a bowl, and use a fork or potato masher to mash the beans. Keep mashing until they’re mostly broken up, but still have some whole beans visible. Add the breadcrumbs, onion, egg, chili powder, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Stir until everything is combined, then let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.
Heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat.
Form the bean mixture into patties slightly larger than the buns you're using (the patties will not shrink when they cook). Allow to sit for another 5 minutes for the shape to set.
Place the patties in the skillet, and cook them about 5 minutes on the first side. Flip them to the other side. If using cheese, place on top of burgers and cover skillet with a lid to allow cheese to melt. Cook another 5 minutes or until heated through.
Prepare the buns as desired, and decorate with toppings of choice.