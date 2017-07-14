You can keep burgers in your diet and still build ridiculous muscle at the same time—so long as you're making this high-protein, low-carb black bean recipe.
Black beans are a great source of protein (not to mention, fiber, calcium, and iron), and the bevvy of spices add flavor and depth.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Dana Sandonato, founder of Killing Thyme.
Drain the black beans and shake them around in a strainer, but do not rinse. Put the beans in a large bowl and, with a fork, mash them until 3/4 of the mixture is mashed. Leave 1/4 of the beans in full form for texture.
Add the panko bread crumbs, egg, and seasoning. With the fork, fold the ingredients in until everything is completely combined.
With clean hands, start forming the patties. A heaping handful should make one good-sized patty. If not making the patties right away, wrap and place in the refrigerator.
Heat a lightly greased skillet over moderate heat. Carefully place the patties onto the skillet. Cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned, then carefully flip. Cook for another 4 minutes or until lightly browned.
Place cheese slices on top of patty and cover with a lid to steam the cheese. Remove the patties from the skillet, place on brioche bun, and dress the burger as you wish.