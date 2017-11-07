It's a big undertaking, but preparing these enchiladas will pay off in the form of satisfying a large group of people, or stocking your fridge with a week's worth of leftovers.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 310; Total Fat: 11 grams; Protein: 16 grams; Carbohydrates: 41 grams; Sugar: 2 grams
Recipe and photo by Meal Makeover Moms.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly oil or coat a 9 x 13-inch baking pan or dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the green onions and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 3 minutes. Add the spinach, cumin, and chili powder and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, 3 more minutes. Transfer the cooked veggies to a large bowl and set aside to cool, about 5 minutes. When cool, stir in 1 cup of the cheese, beans, corn, and cilantro until well combined.
Meanwhile, place the enchilada sauce and pumpkin in a medium-size bowl and whisk until well combined. Spread ½ cup of the mixture evenly on the bottom of the prepared baking pan.
To assemble the enchiladas, place ½ cup of filling down the center of each flour tortilla. Roll up tightly, tucking in the ends, and place seam side down in the dish. Cover evenly with the remainder of the sauce, sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese, and bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 20 minutes.