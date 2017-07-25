Here is a Mexican-inspired shrimp bowl that is ideal for after a workout. Think of it as a healthy, at-home Chipotle bowl, but with shrimp.
Recipe and photo courtesy Taylor Kiser at Food, Faith, Fitness.
Ingredients
1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
12 large shrimp, deveined, tails removed
1-2 tsp blackening seasoning (depending on how spicy you like it)
4 cups spring mix (or your favorite lettuce)
1/4 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup grilled corn
1/4 cup fresh salsa
lime wedges for serving, if desired
How to make it
Add olive oil to a large skillet, and heat. Sprinkle shrimp with blackening seasoning.
Sauté until fully cooked, 3-4 minutes or until opaque.
To assemble the salad, fill two bowls with mixed greens. Top with cooked shrimp, black beans, salsa, corn, and lime wedges, if desired.
Serve immediately with a drizzle of sour cream, ranch, or my Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing.