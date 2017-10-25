Overnight oats are a seamless breakfast that come in many forms. This blueberry variation can be whipped up the night before to give you a fruit boost early in the morning.
Nutrition (per serving)
495 calories; 45g protein; 49g carbs; 19g fat
Ingredients
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1 Tbsp chia seeds
1 Tbsp all-natural almond butter
1/2 cup blueberries
1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 scoop protein powder
2 packets sugar-free sweetener
Dash of cinnamon
How to make it
Add all ingredients to a bowl. Mix well. Refrigerate overnight, or at least 3 to 4 hours.