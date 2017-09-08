Whip up this delicious baked oatmeal for a big brunch, or meal prep so it lasts all week.
You can serve as is, or mix things up and top with milk, nonfat plain Greek yogurt, or 100% pure maple syrup.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 390; total fat: 22.5 grams; protein: 12.9 grams: carbs: 35.1 grams
Recipe and photo by Sonali Ruder, M.D.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
Spray an 8x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Finely chop ½ cup walnuts and place them in a bowl along with the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.
Whisk the milk, yogurt, egg, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla together in another bowl.
Arrange 1 cup blueberries and 1 cup chopped apple in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Scatter the oat mixture evenly on top. Pour in the milk mixture and press to submerge all of the dry ingredients in the liquid. Roughly chop the remaining ½ cup walnuts and scatter them on top along with the remaining ½ cup blueberries and ½ cup apple. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Bake 40-45 minutes, until the top is golden and the oats are set. Serve warm or at room temperature.