Whip up this delicious baked oatmeal for a big brunch, or meal prep so it lasts all week.

You can serve as is, or mix things up and top with milk, nonfat plain Greek yogurt, or 100% pure maple syrup.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 390; total fat: 22.5 grams; protein: 12.9 grams: carbs: 35.1 grams

Recipe and photo by Sonali Ruder, M.D.