Nothing screams summertime like fresh fruit, so take advantage of the season's best offerings and whip up this strawberry dessert.

Best of all, the whipped 'cream' won't set your diet back. It's made from part-skim ricotta cheese.

Pro tip from Chef Bobby Flay: Straining the ricotta to drain excess liquid makes the dessert's "cream" even thicker.

Nutrition (per serving): 189 calories, 8g protein, 23g carbs, 7g fat