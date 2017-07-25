Servings
8
Cook Time
15
Prep Time
30

Grilled fish is a healthy barbecue go-to: It's a lean source of muscle-building proteins. But it's easy to get in the routine of slapping some salmon on the BBQ and calling it a day.

That's why we enlisted legendary chef Bobby Flay to shake up the traditional grilled fish dish. Here's his Greek fish taco bowl. Its Greek yogurt-based ranch sauce and crispy chickpeas are exactly what your tastebuds have been missing. 

Calories per serving: 884 calories, 59g protein, 19g carbs, 64g fat

Ingredients 
For the dill ranch:
1⁄2 cup mayonnaise
1⁄2 cup Greek yogurt
2 tbsp buttermilk
1 garlic clove, finely chopped to a paste
2 tsp dill pickle juice
1⁄2 tsp Dijon mustard
3⁄4 tsp sugar
1⁄2 tsp kosher salt
1/8 tsp black pepper
1⁄4 cup chopped dill
For the slaw:
1 head romaine lettuce, shredded
2 green onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
Salt and pepper
For the Greek fish:
Juice of 1 lemon
1⁄4 cup olive oil
2 tsp dried oregano
11⁄2 lbs fresh halibut
Salt and pepper
For the chickpeas:
2 tbsp canola oil
1 (151⁄2 oz) can chickpeas, rinsed
Salt and pepper
How to make it 

Make ranch: Whisk together all ingredients. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes.

Make slaw: Toss together all ingredients in a large bowl.

Prep fish: Whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, and oregano in a baking dish. Add fish and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Cook chickpeas: Heat oil in a sauté pan on grates of a grill set to high. Add chickpeas and cook until crispy, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook fish: Season top of fish with salt and pepper, place on grill, salt-side down, and cook until golden brown and slightly charred, about 4 minutes. Carefully turn over with a spatula and repeat, cooking until fish flakes easily.

To serve, put 4 to 5 oz of fish over slaw, drizzle with the dill ranch, and top with crispy chickpeas. If desired, garnish with chopped dill and thinly sliced green onion.