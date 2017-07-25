Grilled fish is a healthy barbecue go-to: It's a lean source of muscle-building proteins. But it's easy to get in the routine of slapping some salmon on the BBQ and calling it a day.
That's why we enlisted legendary chef Bobby Flay to shake up the traditional grilled fish dish. Here's his Greek fish taco bowl. Its Greek yogurt-based ranch sauce and crispy chickpeas are exactly what your tastebuds have been missing.
Calories per serving: 884 calories, 59g protein, 19g carbs, 64g fat
Make ranch: Whisk together all ingredients. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes.
Make slaw: Toss together all ingredients in a large bowl.
Prep fish: Whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, and oregano in a baking dish. Add fish and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Cook chickpeas: Heat oil in a sauté pan on grates of a grill set to high. Add chickpeas and cook until crispy, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper.
Cook fish: Season top of fish with salt and pepper, place on grill, salt-side down, and cook until golden brown and slightly charred, about 4 minutes. Carefully turn over with a spatula and repeat, cooking until fish flakes easily.
To serve, put 4 to 5 oz of fish over slaw, drizzle with the dill ranch, and top with crispy chickpeas. If desired, garnish with chopped dill and thinly sliced green onion.