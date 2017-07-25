Grilled fish is a healthy barbecue go-to: It's a lean source of muscle-building proteins. But it's easy to get in the routine of slapping some salmon on the BBQ and calling it a day.

That's why we enlisted legendary chef Bobby Flay to shake up the traditional grilled fish dish. Here's his Greek fish taco bowl. Its Greek yogurt-based ranch sauce and crispy chickpeas are exactly what your tastebuds have been missing.

Calories per serving: 884 calories, 59g protein, 19g carbs, 64g fat