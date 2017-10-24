A single deep-fried chicken wing has 160 calories—not counting the buttery hot sauce—so a quick dozen has almost as many calories as an entire cheese pizza. But to make them easier on your gut, go with pan-fried white-meat chicken tenders instead.
Ingredients
1 lb chicken breast
1/2 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
Your favorite tangy hot sauce, to taste
How to make it
Cut boneless chicken breasts into strips.
Dredge in a mixture of equal parts whole-wheat flour and cornmeal.
Pan-fry in a little canola oil until crispy.
Drizzle with your favorite tangy hot sauce, and serve.