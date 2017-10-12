If you're the type of guy who likes to start your tailgating half a day ahead of the game, this recipe is for you. Whip together a tangy marinade (with a bit of kick, thanks to the bourbon), soak it up with boneless salmon, and toss it in the smoker to get the perfect texture and taste of freshly smoked salmon. By the time the visiting team's scrubs are setting up their chairs in the parking lot, you'll be reigning over the best damn grilled fish anyone's smelled in years.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Char-Broil.
Combine the bourbon, brown sugar, soy sauce and mustard. Put the salmon in a gallon plastic bag, add the marinade and distribute evenly. Refrigerate for 1 ½ hours.
Add a handful of the wood chips to the smoker box of the Char-Broil Digital Smoker. Add water to the recommended level in the water pan. Preheat the smoker for 40 minutes. Once preheated, set the temperature for 210 degrees Fahrenheit.
Remove the salmon from the refrigerator and place on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, spacing the salmon apart so the smoke can circulate freely.
Put the salmon in the smoker, attach the digital thermometer and put the probe in the thickest part of the salmon. Set the thermometer for 150 degrees internal temperature.
Smoke the salmon until the internal temperature of 150 degrees is reached.
Remove the salmon and let rest while combining the sour cream, mustard, dill and lemon juice in a small bowl. Mix thoroughly.
Serve the salmon with the sour cream sauce on the side.