If you're the type of guy who likes to start your tailgating half a day ahead of the game, this recipe is for you. Whip together a tangy marinade (with a bit of kick, thanks to the bourbon), soak it up with boneless salmon, and toss it in the smoker to get the perfect texture and taste of freshly smoked salmon. By the time the visiting team's scrubs are setting up their chairs in the parking lot, you'll be reigning over the best damn grilled fish anyone's smelled in years.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Char-Broil.