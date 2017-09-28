Servings
This risotto is made with brown rice, so you can get lots of whole grains with only 4g of sugar per serving. You can also make the risotto gluten-free by choosing a gluten-free stock like Pacific Natural Foods.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 160; total fat: 3.5g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 33g; sugar: 4g; fiber: 5g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 250mg

Recipe and photo by Diane Boyd, M.B.A., R.D., L.D.N. of Cape Fear Nutrition.

Makes 6 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
53
Ingredients 
1 Tbsp canola oil
1 small sweet onion, finely chopped
1 cup uncooked brown rice, short grain
1 cup canned pumpkin
3 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable stock
1/4 tsp dried thyme
1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp chopped parsley
How to make it 

In a medium saucepan, heat oil and gently cook onions until softened, about 8 minutes.

Add rice and heat until fragrant, stirring often to prevent scorching.

Add pumpkin, broth, and thyme, and bring to a simmer. Cover pot, and cook for 45 minutes; stirring to prevent sticking as needed.

Add lemon juice, lemon zest, and parsley. Fluff with a fork to combine.