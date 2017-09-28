This risotto is made with brown rice, so you can get lots of whole grains with only 4g of sugar per serving. You can also make the risotto gluten-free by choosing a gluten-free stock like Pacific Natural Foods.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 160; total fat: 3.5g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 33g; sugar: 4g; fiber: 5g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 250mg

Recipe and photo by Diane Boyd, M.B.A., R.D., L.D.N. of Cape Fear Nutrition.