It’s important to get protein first thing in the morning. Oatmeal with chia seeds will help you start your day with 11g.

For this particular oatmeal recipe, don’t get thrown off by the word “brownie” in the title, as a little bit of unsweetened cocoa powder combined with a touch of 100% maple syrup is all you need for a little added sweetness. You can always tone down the maple syrup to 1-2tsp (or skip it all together) if you like.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 350; total fat: 11g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 59g; sugar: 13g; fiber: 13g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 186mg

Recipe and photo by Kathy Brown, R.D.N. of Life. Nutrition. Yoga.