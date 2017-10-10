It’s important to get protein first thing in the morning. Oatmeal with chia seeds will help you start your day with 11g.
For this particular oatmeal recipe, don’t get thrown off by the word “brownie” in the title, as a little bit of unsweetened cocoa powder combined with a touch of 100% maple syrup is all you need for a little added sweetness. You can always tone down the maple syrup to 1-2tsp (or skip it all together) if you like.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 350; total fat: 11g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 59g; sugar: 13g; fiber: 13g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 186mg
Recipe and photo by Kathy Brown, R.D.N. of Life. Nutrition. Yoga.
Pour all ingredients into your container of choice (e.g., glass jar with a lid).
Shake or stir well.
If done the night before: place in the refrigerator, and enjoy in the morning. If done in the morning: Pack it in your bag, wait an hour and then it's ready to eat.