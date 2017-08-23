Who doesn't love to drown their wings in tangy buffalo sauce? Especially on game day. The only problem is that traditional wing sauce—the kind you'd normally find at a sports bar—is often ravaged with sodium.
Rid yourself of all that unwanted salt by preparing this yogurt-based dip that'll pack plenty of spice, and instantly boost the flavor of your chicken wings.
Nutrition (per serving)
35 calories; 2g fat; 1g carbohydrates; 3g protein
Ingredients
1 cup plain non-fat Greek-style yogurt
2 Tbsp light mayonnaise
1 Tbsp wing sauce
¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
How to make it
Combine yogurt and mayonnaise, stir.
Add wing sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
Serve with baby carrots, baked tortilla chips, or crispy chicken fingers.