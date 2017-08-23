Who doesn't love to drown their wings in tangy buffalo sauce? Especially on game day. The only problem is that traditional wing sauce—the kind you'd normally find at a sports bar—is often ravaged with sodium.

Rid yourself of all that unwanted salt by preparing this yogurt-based dip that'll pack plenty of spice, and instantly boost the flavor of your chicken wings.

Nutrition (per serving)

35 calories; 2g fat; 1g carbohydrates; 3g protein