Impress family and guests by making your own toffee at home. Each piece has 75 calories, and a touch of healthy fat and protein.
Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D., of Abbey’s Kitchen.
Grease an 8x8" square pan, and line with parchment paper so that the paper hangs over two edges. Grease the paper, and set aside.
In a medium saucepan, heat the chocolate, banana, white sugar, brown sugar, peanut butter, honey, milk, and a pinch of salt over medium-high heat. Stir until combined, then cook until a candy thermometer reads 240°. This should take about 10-14 minutes.
Once at temperature, turn off the heat and drop in the chunks of butter. Allow it to melt into the fudge, and stir to combine.
Allow the fudge to cool until cool enough to touch, then add in the vanilla extract. Stir until combined and pour into the square pan, smoothing with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle with fleur de sel, and allow to cool to room temperature before cutting into 1" squares. Enjoy.