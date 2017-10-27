Servings
4
Cook Time
15
Prep Time
15

Make this dish a staple in your kitchen all year-round. On top of using cauliflower, it also uses unsalted chicken stock, which helps add flavor and protein without the added sodium.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 220; total fat: 10g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 24g; sugar: 8g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 105mg; sodium: 108mg

Recipe and photo by Pacific Foods.

Ingredients 
2 medium carrots, diced
½ cup unsalted chicken stock (like Pacific Foods)
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup frozen corn
1 red chilli, diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 small head cauliflower (about 4 cups)
2 eggs
2 Tbsp sesame oil
¼ cup soy sauce
½ cup green onions, chopped
½ Tbsp sesame seeds
How to make it 

In a food processor or blender, pulse cauliflower until it's diced into pieces resembling rice.

In a large frying pan, heat garlic, diced carrots, and chili with sesame oil for 5 minutes.

Add peas, corn, cauliflower, and Pacific Foods Chicken Stock. Continue to simmer for 3 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.

Create a well in the center of your pan and add eggs, stir gently and let simmer until eggs are cooked, about 3 minutes.

Top with green onions, sesame seeds, and soy sauce.