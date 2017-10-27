Make this dish a staple in your kitchen all year-round. On top of using cauliflower, it also uses unsalted chicken stock, which helps add flavor and protein without the added sodium.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 220; total fat: 10g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 24g; sugar: 8g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 105mg; sodium: 108mg
Recipe and photo by Pacific Foods.
In a food processor or blender, pulse cauliflower until it's diced into pieces resembling rice.
In a large frying pan, heat garlic, diced carrots, and chili with sesame oil for 5 minutes.
Add peas, corn, cauliflower, and Pacific Foods Chicken Stock. Continue to simmer for 3 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
Create a well in the center of your pan and add eggs, stir gently and let simmer until eggs are cooked, about 3 minutes.
Top with green onions, sesame seeds, and soy sauce.