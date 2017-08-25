The sweetness of the corn, the char flavor from the grill, and the heat from the chiles make this dish great to pair with meat or fish, or even use as a salsa or quesadilla filling.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories 198; protein 4g; carbs 23g; fat 12g
Grill corn over medium heat, turning frequently until corn is charred and heated through, 10-12 minutes; remove from grill.
When cool enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs and transfer to a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
In a separate bowl, mix together chiles, onion, oil, tomatoes, and thyme.
Add tomato mixture to bowl with grilled corn, and stir to combine. Add honey, lime juice, avocados, and basil, and stir gently to combine. Finish with a sprinkle of salt.