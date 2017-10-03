Along with a poblano pepper, this salsa also uses a jalapeño pepper. But if you want to cut back on the heat, make sure to remove the ribs and seeds from the pepper before adding.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 25; Total Fat: 1 gram; Saturated Fat: 0 grams; Protein: 1 gram: Carbohydrates: 5 grams; Sugars: 3 grams; Fiber: 1 gram; Cholesterol: 0 milligrams; Sodium: 287 milligrams

Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic and Zest.