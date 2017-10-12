These blistered shishito peppers are wrapped in salty prosciutto and topped with a sweet, tangy honey-Sriracha drizzle.
This one's especially perfect for a tailgate since you can prep the shishitos in advance and pack them up until you're ready to throw them on the grill with time to spare before kickoff.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Char-Broil.
Preheat your Char-Broil Signature Tru-Infrared Grill over high heat for 10 minutes.
Toss the shishito peppers, extra-virgin olive oil and salt and pepper in a large bowl to coat. Set aside.
Carefully quarter each piece of prosciutto by slicing in half both length and crosswise.
Wrap each shishito pepper with a piece of prosciutto and secure with a toothpick.
Grease the grill grates with vegetable oil or a nonstick spray. Carefully place the wrapped peppers on the grill, and cook for 3 to 4 min per side or until charred. Remove from grill and let cool slightly before removing toothpicks.
In a small bowl, combine honey, lime juice and Sriracha. Stir.
To serve, spread peppers onto a platter and drizzle with Sriracha, lime, and honey mixture.