There's no shortage of veggies in this casserole, but mix in a great block of cheddar and it'll taste like a cheat day meal.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 185; Total Fat: 9 grams; Protein: 3 grams; Carbohydrates: 17 grams; Sugar: 1 gram

Recipe and photo by Brittany Mullins, of Eating Bird Food.

Makes 10 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
45
Ingredients 
1 cup quinoa, uncooked (I love Ancient Harvest)
2 cups water or low-sodium broth (for cooking quinoa)
2 (10-oz) bags of frozen broccoli florets (make sure to buy the broccoli florets and not chopped broccoli)
½ Tbsp olive oil
½ large yellow onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 (8-oz) block of good quality cheddar cheese
2 cups mushroom soup (not condensed), store-bought or homemade
Sea salt, to taste
Ground pepper, to taste
How to make it 

Lightly coat a casserole dish (I used a 9 x 12 x 2-inch dish) with non-stick spray or lightly grease.

Prepare quinoa using water or broth, according to package directions. You should end up with about 3 cups of cooked, fluffy quinoa.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place frozen broccoli florets in a colander and run cool water over them for a minute. They may not defrost completely but that’s okay. Drain well and set aside.

Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft and fragrant. Set aside

Meanwhile, shred cheese by using a food processor with the shredding attachment or with a handheld grater. Measure out  ½  cup to sprinkle on top of the casserole.

In a large bowl combine the onion and garlic mixture, quinoa, broccoli, shredded cheese, and soup. Add in salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to greased baking dish and top with remaining ½ cup shredded cheese.

Cover and bake for 25 mins. Uncover and bake for 15-20 minutes more or until the casserole is heated through and cheese has melted. Serve warm.