There's no shortage of veggies in this casserole, but mix in a great block of cheddar and it'll taste like a cheat day meal.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 185; Total Fat: 9 grams; Protein: 3 grams; Carbohydrates: 17 grams; Sugar: 1 gram
Recipe and photo by Brittany Mullins, of Eating Bird Food.
Lightly coat a casserole dish (I used a 9 x 12 x 2-inch dish) with non-stick spray or lightly grease.
Prepare quinoa using water or broth, according to package directions. You should end up with about 3 cups of cooked, fluffy quinoa.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Place frozen broccoli florets in a colander and run cool water over them for a minute. They may not defrost completely but that’s okay. Drain well and set aside.
Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft and fragrant. Set aside
Meanwhile, shred cheese by using a food processor with the shredding attachment or with a handheld grater. Measure out ½ cup to sprinkle on top of the casserole.
In a large bowl combine the onion and garlic mixture, quinoa, broccoli, shredded cheese, and soup. Add in salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to greased baking dish and top with remaining ½ cup shredded cheese.
Cover and bake for 25 mins. Uncover and bake for 15-20 minutes more or until the casserole is heated through and cheese has melted. Serve warm.