This recipe uses a grilled poblano pepper—common in Mexican fare—and habanero cheese to jack up the heat. Once mature, poblanos turn a dark-brown color that can be dried, and referred to as ancho. If smoked and dried, they're known as chipotle.
Nutrition (per burger, without a bun)
Calories: 300; Total Fat: 14 grams; Saturated Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 30 grams: Cholesterol: 113 milligrams
Recipe and photo by Elizabeth Shaw, M.S., R.D. of Simple Swaps.
Fire up your grill and get your burgers assembled.
Separate ground turkey into 4 even rounds.
Divide each round into 2. Using ½ ounce shredded cheese, place the cheese in between each 2 ounces of ground turkey. Close patty halves onto one another, pushing the outside together to create an enclosed burger.
Heat on your BBQ grill until done (165 degrees Farenheit).
Cool completely and store for your mid-week burger craving or serve immediately topped with your grilled condiments.