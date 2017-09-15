Nicknamed the “dragged through the garden” dog, this all-beef dog with relish, tomatoes, peppers, and pickles was a complete meal for a nickel in tough economic times. Thanks to its veggie-heavy content, van Kraayenburg calls it “one of the lightest—and dare I say, most nutritious—dogs out there. If you’re looking for a dog with sweet, spicy, and garden-fresh flavors, this is the one for you.” To stay authentic, though, “be sure to keep the ketchup far, far away.”