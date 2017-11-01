This lightened version of the Italian favorite provides 371 calories and 17g of carbs per serving. If you choose to eat it with additional carbs, choose whole-grain varieties like whole wheat, brown rice, sorghum, farro, or freekeh.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 371; total fat: 8.5g; saturated fat: 1.3g; protein: 54g; carbohydrates: 17g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 122mg; sodium: 404mg
Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N. of Nutrition Starring You, L.L.C.
Cut chicken breasts into equal pieces, about 7-8oz each (including bone).
Add desired amount of pepper to flour. Dredge chicken in flour, and discard extra.
Heat a large saucepan with lid on medium-high heat, and add olive oil. Sauté chicken for 7 minutes. Turn chicken, and cook additional 7 minutes. On top of chicken, add green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, and wine.
Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 1 hour or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.