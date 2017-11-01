Servings
6
Cook Time
75
Prep Time
15

This lightened version of the Italian favorite provides 371 calories and 17g of carbs per serving. If you choose to eat it with additional carbs, choose whole-grain varieties like whole wheat, brown rice, sorghum, farro, or freekeh.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 371; total fat: 8.5g; saturated fat: 1.3g; protein: 54g; carbohydrates: 17g; sugar: 7g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 122mg; sodium: 404mg

Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N. of Nutrition Starring You, L.L.C.

Ingredients 
2½-3lbs raw split chicken breast on bone, skin removed
¼ cup white whole wheat flour
Black pepper, to taste
2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
2 small green bell peppers, sliced into ¼" strips
12 oz white mushrooms, sliced
1 (25-oz) jar of marinara sauce (preferably low-sodium)
1/2 cup red wine
How to make it 

Cut chicken breasts into equal pieces, about 7-8oz each (including bone).

Add desired amount of pepper to flour. Dredge chicken in flour, and discard extra.

Heat a large saucepan with lid on medium-high heat, and add olive oil. Sauté chicken for 7 minutes. Turn chicken, and cook additional 7 minutes. On top of chicken, add green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, and wine.

Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 1 hour or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.