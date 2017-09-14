The best thing about this enchilada skillet? You're only going to dirty one pan, so it's not a crime to "let it soak" overnight. Plus, you choose what you want to add on top: geen onions, cilantro, or avocado—it's completely up to you.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Marjorie Crawford at A Pinch of Healthy.
Add the oil to a large 5-qt skillet or pot, and preheat over medium heat for 1 minute.
Add the onion, bell pepper, chicken, salt, and pepper to skillet. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the onions soften and chicken is no longer pink, stirring occasionally.
Add the rice, and stir to combine. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Some of the chicken and rice should be golden brown.
Add the chicken broth, tomatoes, green chiles, enchilada sauce, frozen corn, chili powder, and cumin. Stir, and bring the liquid to a boil.
Reduce to a simmer, and cover. Cook covered, stirring occasionally. Let it cook until the rice has absorbed all of the liquid (about 22 minutes for white rice, brown rice will take longer).
Remove skillet from the heat. Add the black beans, and stir to combine. Top with cheese. Cover, and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Garnish with cilantro, green onions, and avocado.