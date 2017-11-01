This Mediterranean-inspired dish uses dried plums to keep the chicken moist, and balances beautifully with the array of flavorful ingredients. Even better, there’s only 16g of carbs and close to 24g of protein per serving.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 242; total fat: 10.5g; protein: 23.7g; carbohydrates: 16g; fiber: 3.2g
Recipe and photo by Leslie Bonci, M.P.H., R.D., C.S.S.D., L.D.N. for the California Dried Plum Board.
Purée beans, olives, 1 Tbsp olive oil, dried plums, tomatoes, orange peel, salt, and pepper.
Pound chicken thigh cutlets; flatten to ¼". Spread tapenade mixture over the chicken thighs. Roll, and secure with a toothpick. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.
Arrange in a pan, and drizzle remaining with 1 Tbsp olive oil, crushed red pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cover pan with foil, and bake at 350° for 1 hour or until done. Remove foil, and broil to brown the top. Serve whole, or cut each chicken thigh into 3 pieces and arrange on a plate.