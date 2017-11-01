This Mediterranean-inspired dish uses dried plums to keep the chicken moist, and balances beautifully with the array of flavorful ingredients. Even better, there’s only 16g of carbs and close to 24g of protein per serving.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 242; total fat: 10.5g; protein: 23.7g; carbohydrates: 16g; fiber: 3.2g

Recipe and photo by Leslie Bonci, M.P.H., R.D., C.S.S.D., L.D.N. for the California Dried Plum Board.