How to make it

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Mix the ground beef, onion, garlic, chipotle, adobo sauce, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper together. Be careful not to overwork the meat. Form into patties, making an indentation in the center of each burger so that they cook evenly.

Mix all the avocado crema ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside.

Brush the grill rack with oil. Place the burger patties on the rack and cook 4-5 minutes on each side for medium. Place the cheese on the patties during the last 2 minutes of grilling. Place the buns, cut side down, on the outer edges of the rack to toast lightly during the last minute of grilling.