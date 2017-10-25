Ramp up this banana pudding with chia seeds (which come packed with fiber) and protein powder. Here's a make-at-home dessert you don't have to feel guilty about.
Nutrition (per serving)
384 calories; 32g protein; 27g carbs; 14g fat
Ingredients
2 Tbsp chia seeds
1/2 ripe banana, mashed
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1 Tbsp cocoa powder
Dash of cinnamon
1 tsp sugar-free sweetener
1 scoop protein powder (preferably chocolate)
1 Tbsp peanut butter powder
1/2 Tbsp peanut butter
How to make it
In a bowl, combine chia seeds, mashed banana, vanilla extract, and almond milk.
Slowly add cocoa powder, cinnamon, sweetener, protein powder, and peanut butter powder, whisking with a fork as you go. Protein and cocoa tend to clump, so make sure to stir enough to make smooth. Top with peanut butter.
Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes. Chia seeds expand in liquid due to their gelatinous properties, so mixture will thicken in the fridge.