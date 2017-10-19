These bites are made from oatmeal, protein powder, milk, and peanut butter. To get the chocolatey flavor, cocoa powder, which doesn’t have sugar but does provide a few minerals, is used.
And although butter is called for, the recipe yields 30 bites which means there is less than ½ tsp of butter per bite.
Recipe and photo by Rosanne Rust, M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N., of Rust Nutrition Services.
Prepare a large cookie sheet by lining with waxed paper.
Place butter, peanut butter, milk, and sugar into heavy saucepan. Cook on medium heat, stirring until butter is melted and ingredients blended. Remove from heat, stir in cocoa powder, protein powder, vanilla, and salt. Mix in oats, stirring until combined.
Scoop teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Let cool, then store in airtight container.