These bites are made from oatmeal, protein powder, milk, and peanut butter. To get the chocolatey flavor, cocoa powder, which doesn’t have sugar but does provide a few minerals, is used.

And although butter is called for, the recipe yields 30 bites which means there is less than ½ tsp of butter per bite.

Recipe and photo by Rosanne Rust, M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N., of Rust Nutrition Services.