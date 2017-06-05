Ever try making overnight oats? There’s no cooking required. Take five minutes before you hit the sack to stir the ingredients together in a mason jar, then cover and place in the fridge. In the morning, just top it with nuts (or anything else you desire) and enjoy.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 440; protein: 21g; fat: 18g; carbs: 52g; sugar: 18g

Recipe and photo by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in Jersey City, NJ.