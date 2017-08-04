Servings
4
Cook Time
10
Prep Time
10

This fresh, healthy and nutritious salad is easy to prepare and tote to work. Choose whichever type of noodles suits your fancy like rice or soba noodles, or a specialty noodle found at your local health food store.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 389; Total Fat: 7 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 25 grams; Carbohydrates: 55 grams; Sugars: 2 grams; Fiber: 4 grams; Cholesterol: 62 milligrams; Sodium: 370 milligrams 

Recipe and photo courtesy Joana Oliveira of My Gut Feeling.

Ingredients 
12 oz of chicken breast cutlets
A pinch of salt
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp soy sauce
8.8 oz noodles
1 cup red tomatoes, quartered
1/4 cup fresh chives, sliced
A squeeze of lemon juice
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
A dash of olive oil (optional)
How to make it 

Season the chicken with the lemon juice, soy sauce and a pinch of salt.

Grill the chicken over a medium heat for 3-5 minutes on each side or until no longer pink.

Cook noodles according to package directions. 

Drain the noodles under cold water and transfer them to a salad bowl.

Stir in the tomatoes, chives, and lemon juice.

Finish by sprinkling the sunflower seeds.

If needed, season to taste with salt and olive oil.