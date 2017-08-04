This fresh, healthy and nutritious salad is easy to prepare and tote to work. Choose whichever type of noodles suits your fancy like rice or soba noodles, or a specialty noodle found at your local health food store.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 389; Total Fat: 7 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 25 grams; Carbohydrates: 55 grams; Sugars: 2 grams; Fiber: 4 grams; Cholesterol: 62 milligrams; Sodium: 370 milligrams
Recipe and photo courtesy Joana Oliveira of My Gut Feeling.
Season the chicken with the lemon juice, soy sauce and a pinch of salt.
Grill the chicken over a medium heat for 3-5 minutes on each side or until no longer pink.
Cook noodles according to package directions.
Drain the noodles under cold water and transfer them to a salad bowl.
Stir in the tomatoes, chives, and lemon juice.
Finish by sprinkling the sunflower seeds.
If needed, season to taste with salt and olive oil.