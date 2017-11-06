Servings
4
Cook Time
20
Prep Time
10

Pulling off this delicate fish taco recipe will require tapping into your sensitive side a bit (which isn't the worst thing if you're making this for a date). Bake and broil some tilapia to pull together this garnish-rich taco recipe.

Nutrition (per serving):

287 calories; 12.4g fat; 5.9g protein; 43.6g carbs; 9.2g sugar

Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie, R.D., of Lively Table.

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
20
Ingredients 
For the coconut crust:
3/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp chili powder
Juice of 1 lime
4 tilapia filets
8 corn tortillas
For the mango salsa:
1/2 mango, diced
1 roma tomato, diced
1 jalapeño, seeds removed and diced
1/2 small red onion, diced
1 small bunch cilantro leaves, diced
Juice of 1 lime
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
For serving:
1 small avocado, diced
2 Tbsp cotija cheese or queso fresco
Fresh jalapeño (optional)
Limes (optional)
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

Mix together all ingredients for the coconut crust. Set aside.

Rinse tilapia filets, and pat dry with a paper towel. Squeeze lime juice over fish, and then coat with the coconut mixture. Place on lined baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. Broil for the last minute to get the coconut nice and brown. Remove from oven, and use a fork to gently break filets into smaller pieces.

While fish is cooking, prepare mango salsa. Dice veggies and mango, and place in a small bowl. Add lime juice, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use. The salsa can be made up to a day ahead.

Once fish is done, assemble tacos: Add fish, mango salsa, avocado chunks, and cotija cheese to warm tortillas, and serve immediately.