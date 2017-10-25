Bison is among the most flavorful meats you can have. Combine that flavor with zesty curry powder and a hint of coconut for an otherworldly fried rice you can easily whip up at home.
Nutrition (per serving)
487 calories; 37g protein; 36g carbs; 22g fat
Place a large sauté pan over medium heat, and add olive oil, onion, and garlic. Stir, and let onions start to caramelize. Then add ground bison. Break up bison with a large spoon as it cooks.
Once meat is starting to brown, add frozen vegetables. Stir, and cover for 3 to 5 minutes.
Uncover, and stir in cooked brown rice, soy sauce, Sriracha, shredded coconut, curry powder, ginger paste, and sea salt.
Make a hole in the center of rice mixture (revealing the bottom of the pan), and carefully crack egg and egg whites in the center. Scramble eggs in the hole, then incorporate and mix into the rest of the dish. Serve in a large bowl.