How to make it

Place a large sauté pan over medium heat, and add olive oil, onion, and garlic. Stir, and let onions start to caramelize. Then add ground bison. Break up bison with a large spoon as it cooks.

Once meat is starting to brown, add frozen vegetables. Stir, and cover for 3 to 5 minutes.

Uncover, and stir in cooked brown rice, soy sauce, Sriracha, shredded coconut, curry powder, ginger paste, and sea salt.