There are healthy ways to cook this favorite breakfast fare. In this recipe, a 50:50 combination of whole-wheat flour to whole-wheat pastry flour is used to increase the whole grains. There’s also flax seed, coconut milk, and mango, which round out the healthy ingredients.

These waffles also freeze well. Make them ahead of time and place them in a freezer bag, separated by pieces of parchment paper until they’re ready to eat.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 391; total fat: 18g; saturated fat: 11g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 47g; sugar: 12g; fiber: 8g; cholesterol: 88mg; sodium: 517mg

Recipe and photo by Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N., a Chicago-based dietitian, chef, and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson.