This breakfast powerhouse combines two nutrient-packed favorites: beef and potatoes. Beef provides a healthy dose of protein, B-vitamins, iron, and zinc, while the potatoes provide the antioxidant vitamin C, potassium, and several B-vitamins. It’s an easy dish to prep on Sunday and enjoy throughout the week.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 367; protein: 26g; fat: 20g; carbs: 20g; sugar: 2g

Recipe and photo by Amee Livingston of Amee's Savory Dish.