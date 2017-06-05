This breakfast powerhouse combines two nutrient-packed favorites: beef and potatoes. Beef provides a healthy dose of protein, B-vitamins, iron, and zinc, while the potatoes provide the antioxidant vitamin C, potassium, and several B-vitamins. It’s an easy dish to prep on Sunday and enjoy throughout the week.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 367; protein: 26g; fat: 20g; carbs: 20g; sugar: 2g
Recipe and photo by Amee Livingston of Amee's Savory Dish.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Spray a skillet with olive oil.
Cook onion and corned beef on medium heat, until onions are soft and corned beef is slightly browned.
Transfer onion beef mixture to a small bowl and set aside.
Add olive oil to the pan, and add potatoes when the oil is hot.
Cook shredded potatoes 6-7 minutes, then flip and cook the other side for 6-8 more minutes.
Season with rosemary, salt, and pepper.
Add corned beef, onions, and cheese to the pan, and stir to mix. Turn off heat and season with salt and pepper.
Spoon mixture into a 8.5x11" casserole dish.
Make six indentions with the back of an ice cream scoop or large spoon, and drop a whole raw egg in each hole. Bake casserole for 20 minutes or until eggs are just set.
Garnish with parsley, if using.
Serve immediately, or allow to cool and store in the fridge.