This five-minute breakfast is not only simple, but also low in carbs with 6g per serving. Enjoy two to three cakes for breakfast, or just two for a snack.

Nutrition (per one cake)

Calories: 60; total fat: 1.5g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 6g; sugar: 2g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 5mg; sodium: 230mg

Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N. of Nutrition Starring You.