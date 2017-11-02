Servings
4
Cook Time
5

This five-minute breakfast is not only simple, but also low in carbs with 6g per serving. Enjoy two to three cakes for breakfast, or just two for a snack.

Nutrition (per one cake)

Calories: 60; total fat: 1.5g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 6g; sugar: 2g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 5mg; sodium: 230mg

Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N. of Nutrition Starring You.

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
0
Cook Time: 
5
Ingredients 
4 gluten-free square thin cakes such as quinoa, corn, or brown rice
4 Tbsp guacamole
½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
4 cherry tomatoes, sliced
Optional toppings:
Red pepper flakes, black pepper, or Sriracha
How to make it 

Spread 1 Tbsp guacamole on each flat cake.

Add 2 Tbsp cottage cheese to each of the 4 cakes.

Top with sliced tomatoes.

Sprinkle with red pepper flakes or a bit of Sriracha if you like it spicy.