This five-minute breakfast is not only simple, but also low in carbs with 6g per serving. Enjoy two to three cakes for breakfast, or just two for a snack.
Nutrition (per one cake)
Calories: 60; total fat: 1.5g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 6g; sugar: 2g; fiber: 1g; cholesterol: 5mg; sodium: 230mg
Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N. of Nutrition Starring You.
Ingredients
4 gluten-free square thin cakes such as quinoa, corn, or brown rice
4 Tbsp guacamole
½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
4 cherry tomatoes, sliced
Optional toppings:
Red pepper flakes, black pepper, or Sriracha
How to make it
Spread 1 Tbsp guacamole on each flat cake.
Add 2 Tbsp cottage cheese to each of the 4 cakes.
Top with sliced tomatoes.
Sprinkle with red pepper flakes or a bit of Sriracha if you like it spicy.