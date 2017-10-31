These pears are stuffed with cranberries, pecans, and dates, and weigh in at only 161 calories per serving.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 161; protein: 1g; fat: 12g; carbs: 13g
Recipe and photo by Allison Schaaf, M.S., R.D., L.D. of PrepDish.com.
Ingredients
¼ cup coconut oil
¼ cup Medjool dates, pits removed
¼ cup dried cranberries
½ cup pecans
1 tsp vanilla
4 just soft pears, halved
1 Tbsp cinnamon
How to make it
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a blender, combine: coconut oil, dates, dried cranberries, pecans, and vanilla until roughly chopped.
Scoop out center of pears. Place 1 heaping Tbsp of the mixture into each pear.
Sprinkle pears with cinnamon.
Bake, covered, for 30 minutes or until soft. Remove cover in last 5-10 minutes of cooking to brown filling.